Locus Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.15 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $69.15 million and $1.33 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Locus Chain has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 879,808,260.789998 in circulation. The last known price of Locus Chain is 0.0444564 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,294,337.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locuschain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

