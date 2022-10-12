Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lowell Farms Stock Down 13.6 %
Lowell Farms stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.18. 136,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,432. Lowell Farms has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.25.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
