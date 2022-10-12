Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Down 13.6 %

Lowell Farms stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.18. 136,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,432. Lowell Farms has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.25.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

