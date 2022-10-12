LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Increased to €720.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.86.

LVMUY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 232,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,248. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $112.04 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

