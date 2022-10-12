Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EWJ stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

