Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $387,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LOW opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

