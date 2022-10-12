Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 108 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Colony Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QCOM opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

