Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.95% from the company’s previous close.
LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.
Lyft Trading Down 12.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $18,686,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lyft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lyft by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.