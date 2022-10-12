Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.95% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $18,686,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lyft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lyft by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

