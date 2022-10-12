LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB):
- 10/12/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $77.00.
- 10/11/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $95.00.
- 10/10/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $79.00.
- 9/19/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.
- 9/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/29/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
LYB traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. 1,564,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,207,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
