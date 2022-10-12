LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB):

10/12/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $77.00.

10/11/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $95.00.

10/10/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $79.00.

9/19/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

9/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. 1,564,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,207,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

