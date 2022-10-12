LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $77.57. 29,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,196. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

