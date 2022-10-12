Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Macatawa Bank Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macatawa Bank (MCBC)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.