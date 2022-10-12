Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

About Macatawa Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

