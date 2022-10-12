Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $161.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.46 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.