Mahbod Nia Purchases 79,580 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Stock

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veris Residential Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VRE stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 984,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,924. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $997.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

Veris Residential Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,654,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

