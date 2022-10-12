Mahbod Nia Purchases 79,580 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Stock

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Veris Residential Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of VRE stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 984,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,924. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $997.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
