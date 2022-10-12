MAP Protocol Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $79.48 million and approximately $51,895.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MAP Protocol (MAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAP Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,105,183,690 in circulation. The last known price of MAP Protocol is 0.01043522 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $185,179.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.maplabs.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

