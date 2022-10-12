Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Marqeta comprises approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 536.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.23. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

