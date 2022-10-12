Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 19,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,389. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $811,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 162.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.