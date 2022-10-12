Maxim Group Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $110.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

