McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.08. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.