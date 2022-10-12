McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous final dividend of $0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.

