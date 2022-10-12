MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Stock Down 3.6 %

MDM Permian stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,383. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.05.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

