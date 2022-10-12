MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Stock Down 3.6 %
MDM Permian stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,383. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.05.
About MDM Permian
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDM Permian (MDMP)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.