Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

