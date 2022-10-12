MerchDAO Price Hits $0.0291 (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One MerchDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. MerchDAO has a market cap of $251,847.00 and $33,668.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051604 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MerchDAO Profile

MerchDAO’s genesis date was March 27th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @merchdao?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MerchDAO is merchdao.com. The official message board for MerchDAO is medium.com/@merchdao.

Buying and Selling MerchDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO (MRCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MerchDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MerchDAO is 0.02758087 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25,033.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://merchdao.com/.”

