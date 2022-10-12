Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

MRCY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. 5,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $896,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,596 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

