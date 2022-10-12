Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.24.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

