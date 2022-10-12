Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
