Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.