Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

MTR traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 7,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

