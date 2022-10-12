Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Mesoblast Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MESO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 94 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,359. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 894.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

