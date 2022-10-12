MetaHash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23,828.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $23,828.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051686 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070135 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10721958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was June 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,716,723,254 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,323,265 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “#MetaHash (MHC) is a cryptocurrency . #MetaHash has a current supply of 3,716,723,254 with 3,535,266,851.946223 in circulation. The last known price of #MetaHash is 0.00165752 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,720.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahash.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

