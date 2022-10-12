MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $74.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

NYSE MET traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.63. 18,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,974. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

