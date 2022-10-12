MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $74.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.
MetLife Stock Performance
NYSE MET traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.63. 18,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,974. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MetLife
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
