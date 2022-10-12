MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
MGE Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.