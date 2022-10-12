MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,346,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.