Microtuber (MCT) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week

Microtuber (MCT) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Microtuber has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Microtuber token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Microtuber has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $45,959.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Microtuber alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.72 or 0.06785030 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00090583 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Microtuber Profile

Microtuber (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. The official message board for Microtuber is blog.naver.com/microtuber. The Reddit community for Microtuber is https://reddit.com/r/microtuber/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Microtuber’s official website is microtuber.io. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @micro_tuber and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Microtuber Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Microtuber (MCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Microtuber has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Microtuber is 0.00137195 USD and is up 39.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $62,726.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://microtuber.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Microtuber should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Microtuber using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Microtuber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Microtuber and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.