Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MIDD. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Middleby Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.34. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.52. Middleby has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Middleby by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,617 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 10.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,278,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

