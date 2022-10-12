Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.27

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 1430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 480,329 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 106,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

