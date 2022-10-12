Million (MM) Price Tops $2.29 on Major Exchanges

Million (MM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Million has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Million token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00011963 BTC on popular exchanges. Million has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $34,475.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Million Token Profile

Million’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Million is milliontoken.org.

Million Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Million (MM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Million has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Million is 2.32297976 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $22,940.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milliontoken.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Million should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Million using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

