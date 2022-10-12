Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires 21,291 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Bowman Consulting Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of BWMN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,763. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a PE ratio of 292.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

