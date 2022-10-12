Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 663,634 Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 663,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Ceragon Networks accounts for 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Ceragon Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 7,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,595. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

