Millrace Asset Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Absolute Software makes up approximately 2.4% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Absolute Software worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,854,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 457,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Absolute Software by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451,372 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Absolute Software by 16.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 329,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 144.8% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 3,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $566.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -52.08%.

ABST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

