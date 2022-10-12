Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys New Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,726,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in DMC Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after buying an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 658,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Stock Performance

DMC Global stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 1,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

