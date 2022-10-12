Millrace Asset Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cerus worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 927.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,901 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Cerus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 198.4% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 49.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 695,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Cerus by 129.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Cerus Stock Performance

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $609.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.