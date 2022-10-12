Millrace Asset Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Magnite makes up about 1.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Magnite worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Magnite by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Magnite by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of Magnite stock remained flat at $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. 35,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,451. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

