Millrace Asset Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.47.

RPD traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,500. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

