MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded up 19% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $94.99 million and $6.28 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,335,057 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex (PLEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. MinePlex has a current supply of 414,720,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MinePlex is 0.32848584 USD and is up 31.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,929,262.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mineplex.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.