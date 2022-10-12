MiniDOGE Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MiniDOGE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $351,799.43 and approximately $24,323.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001793 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.01613592 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

MiniDOGE Token Profile

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. MiniDOGE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,725,246,996,270 tokens. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @minidogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MiniDOGE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MiniDOGE is 0 USD and is down -30.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $21,845.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minidoge.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

