Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.64.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MI.UN traded up C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.90. 66,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,904. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.40.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.