Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitesco Stock Performance
MITI stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 374,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Mitesco has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.38.
About Mitesco
