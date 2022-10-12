Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitesco Stock Performance

MITI stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 374,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Mitesco has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.38.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

