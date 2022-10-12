Mithril Share (MIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,762.00

Mithril Share (MIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Mithril Share token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mithril Share has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Mithril Share has a total market cap of $441,353.00 and $21,762.00 worth of Mithril Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051604 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mithril Share

Mithril Share’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Mithril Share’s total supply is 1,000,001 tokens. The official message board for Mithril Share is mithcash.medium.com. Mithril Share’s official website is mith.cash. Mithril Share’s official Twitter account is @mithcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithril Share (MIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mithril Share has a current supply of 1,000,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mithril Share is 0.35924588 USD and is down -7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,182.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mith.cash/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.