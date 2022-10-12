MixMarvel Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One MixMarvel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $450,517.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.86 or 0.27713011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel’s genesis date was May 10th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,123,070,000 tokens. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is https://reddit.com/r/mixmarvel. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@mixmarvelgame. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MixMarvel (MIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. MixMarvel has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,699,943,107.777984 in circulation. The last known price of MixMarvel is 0.00363709 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $200,081.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mixmarvel.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars.

