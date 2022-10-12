MKM Partners Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $810.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $770.00 to $810.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $728.72. 4,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $712.95 and its 200-day moving average is $675.43. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

