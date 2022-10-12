MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $90.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

MKSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.13.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

MKSI stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $77.75. 9,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,793. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.