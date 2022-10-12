MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources Trading Down 5.8 %
MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,788. MMEX Resources has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.08.
About MMEX Resources
